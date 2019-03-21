Home

Paris A. Gilbert Sr.

Paris A. Gilbert Sr. Obituary
Paris A. Gilbert Sr. COPPELL -- Paris "Perry" Anthony Gilbert Sr., 58, of Burleson, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Coppell, Texas. SERVICE: Visitation Friday, March 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Burleson. Burial to follow at Baggett Creek Cemetery, Proctor, Texas. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Burleson, Texas Perry was born August 5, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, to James and Andra (Coe) Gilbert. His servant leadership and sacrificial love were apparent to everyone with whom he came into contact. He was preceded in death by his father, James, and his brother, Ricky. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Melissa Pettit Gilbert; daughters, Sabrina and Madison; Sons, Anthony (Amber) and Cameron; Parents, Andra and Vernon Coe; Grandchildren, Julia, Taylor, Jonathan, Aeson, Timothy, and Raylyn; Grandmother-in-law, Pauline Moore; In-laws, Bill and Linda Pettit; Sisters-in-law, Belinda Lee (Scott Shaha), Kelli Knox-Thompson (Brett Thompson); Siblings, Keith Gilbert, Angela Gray-Lockard, Chad and Chance Gilbert. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
