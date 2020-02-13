Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park
Resources
Parnell Dixon Obituary
Parnell Dixon BEDFORD -- Parnell Dixon passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 91 years old. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. SERVICES: Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 14 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, Texas. Graveside service will be at 12 o'clock p.m. in the Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. He will be remembered as a husband, father and friend to all that knew him. He was born August 15, 1928 in Baxley, Georgia to Hinton Dixon and Rainey Wilkes Dixon. Parnell was retired from the US Army and The City of Hurst. He is preceded in death by his parents Hinton Dixon and Rainey Wilkes Dixon and all his siblings Allen Lanier Dixon, Louis Dixon, Henry Willmore Dixon, Winslow Dixon, Fannie Kate Dixon and Jo Henry Dixon. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 69 years, Martha Dixon, Bedford; and their children, David Dixon, Deborah Dixon Contreras, Donna Dixon, Delaine Dixon Keenum, Dale Dixon; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
