Pat Edwards Record FORT WORTH--Pat Edwards Record, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Baumgardner Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7. Private family interment at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Pat was born Sept, 29, 1931, in Fort Worth, only child of Zelda Lee and Ernest Earl "Eddie" Edwards. She attended local schools--Alice Carlson Elementary, McLean Junior High, and Paschal High School. At McLean, she was the editor of the school newspaper and yearbook, and was the winner of the American Legion medal for scholarship, leadership, and citizenship. Pat graduated from Paschal High School in 1949. While there, she was extremely active in the drama club, the Vagabonds, was on the staff of the school newspaper, and was awarded the Radio speech medal. After high school, Pat went to Texas Tech University, where she graduated in 1953 with a B.A. degree in Journalism, and a B.A. degree in Speech. While at Tech, Pat was in the Theta Sigma Phi (journalism), Forum (Motor Board), Las Vivarachas Club, and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She also worked on the school newspaper, and was in many theatrical productions. While still a student at Tech, Pat began working for the city newspaper, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, as a reporter and book editor. It was here she met her future husband, Phil J. Record of Fort Worth, who was also a reporter there. In 1954 they returned to Fort Worth and married. After marriage, Pat worked in publicity for a number of organizations, including Channel 5, Texas Boys Choir, Casa Manana, Reeder Children's Theater School, and some advertising agencies. Her favorite job was at Casa Manana Musicals, where she was publicity director for over 13 years. She was also active in local theater. Pat was a charter member of Fort Worth Community Theater (later Fort Worth Theater), and was active in their productions for a number of years. Pat was a former member of the Fort Worth Junior Women's Club, and the Women's Club. She was a member of the Rejebian Book Club. Pat was a member of University Christian Church for more than 70 years. She served as a member of church board, as a deacon, as a Stephen Minister, and a Circle leader. In addition, she served as a volunteer on the office staff for over 20 years in various capacities. Her marriage was blessed with three sons, and her most rewarding role has been as a wife, mother, and supervisor of boys. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, my parents, a brother-in-law, a nephew, and a daughter-in-law. SURVIVORS: Sons, Chris Record and girlfriend, Paula, Greg Record and wife, Brunella, Tim Record and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Victoria, Paige, Nathan, Laura, T.J., Mallory, Marcie, Madison, Liberty; and great-grandson, Desmond.





