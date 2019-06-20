|
|
Pat Grojean Fountain CLEBURNE -- Pat Grojean Fountain passed away June 17 from lung cancer. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Granny always loved giving marshmallows, playing cars and taking her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the movies. SURVIVORS: She leaves her husband, Steve Fountain; children, Jennifer Amos, Kimberly McDaniel, Steven and Kevin Fountain. She shared her loving spirit with her parents, sisters and brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 20, 2019