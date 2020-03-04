|
Patricia A. Jennings FORT WORTH--Patricia A. Jennings, 84, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 6, in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Patricia Jennings was born Nov. 23, 1935, to Gladys and John J. McDonald in Flushing, N.Y. Mrs. Jennings was a devoted air force wife who traveled around the United States with her husband, Tom, for 22 years. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Patricia and her husband met in 1953 in a now extinct drugstore with a large soda fountain. Tom convinced her to go to confession with him and that led to a 65-year marriage. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents SURVIVORS: Daughter, Kathleen Jennings Mills and husband, Bill, of Richland, Wash.; son, Thomas Jennings Jr. and wife, Fredericka, of Austin; grandchildren, Christopher Jennings and wife, Mallory, of Nashville, Tenn., Kyle Jennings of Austin, Samuel Jennings of Austin; great-grandson, Blaine of Nashville, Tenn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020