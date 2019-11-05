|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Arnold Craig KELLER -- Patricia "Pat" Ann Arnold Craig, long-time resident of Southlake and more recently Keller, died Nov. 1 at home after a lengthy illness. She was 79. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 at St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 223 South Pearson Lane in Keller. A reception at the church will follow the service. MEMORIALS: MD Anderson Cancer Center's Moonshot Project in Houston. She and her husband, Roy, owned and operated Roy's Hobby Shop in Hurst for 36 years until they retired in 2014. Born in Houston, Mrs. Craig was reared in Corpus Christi where she graduated from W. B. Ray High School. She attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia and Texas Christian University where she met her husband. They were married 56 years. An avid reader and bridge player, she regularly participated with her bridge group in Southlake for more than 40 years. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Cathy Craig of Fort Worth and Pam Lorentz and son-in-law, Dr. Rick Lorentz of The Woodlands, Texas; granddaughters, Morgan Rogers of College Station, Taylor Rogers of Houston and Ryan Glass of Las Vegas; and long-time friend, Jane Barnett of North Carolina.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019