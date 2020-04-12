|
Patricia Ann Scruggs Cameron MELISSA--Patricia Ann Scruggs Cameron was born March 19, 1947 in Clovis, N.M. She went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the age of 73 in Plano, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Monday. Visitation: A public come-and-go visitation was held Friday and Saturday at Scoggins Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Patricia was a devoted wife, beloved mother, and loving grandmother, which was always her goal in life. She grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and met the love of her life, Pat, after graduating North Side High School in 1965. Together, they raised three children, first in Plano and finally in Van Alstyne while establishing lifelong friendships in both places. She always kept her love for Fort Worth especially the Fat Stock Show and Rodeo. After their youngest graduated high school, they relocated for a while to Richardson before settling down in Melissa to be near their grandchildren. Patricia could always be heard cheering loudly for her children, grandchildren, and others she chose to love in whatever activity they participated. She is remembered for her kindness in giving away veggies from Pat's garden, offering plants and flowers from her own garden, and making homemade meals for those she loved. All those who know her, will never forget her complete devotion to her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved her husband and children and took great joy in being a grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cutting and styling hair, and baking from scratch. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Tassie Dale Scruggs; her sisters, Ernestine Collvins, Linda Sue Bowles, Betty Foster; and her brothers, Hamp Sruggs, and Gene Scruggs. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving husband; their son, Craig and his wife, Dina; daughter, Christi and her wife, Abby; daughter, Cari Bowling and her husband, Richie; along with six grandchildren.
