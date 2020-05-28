Patricia Ann Craus AZLE -- Patricia Ann Craus, born Nov. 23, 1936, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A virtual Memorial service will be held Saturday May 30 at 2 p.m. For participation information text (512) 576-0424. Pat will always be remembered for being supportive and encouraging, for showing wisdom and generosity, and for having a great sense of humor with a quick wit. She will live on in our memories forever. Pat's devotion to Jesus Christ, His Word, His followers and their ministries were her true joy and motivation. Pat arrived in Fort Worth, Texas as a fresh college graduate with the self-confidence and integrity needed to pursue any goal. She dreamed big dreams of developing land around a lake. With the support of various business partners through the years she saw the fulfillment through Timberlake Estates, Crest Point, Secret Harbor, Oak Harbor Estates and two Eagle Mountain Marinas. In 1998, Pat was one of the original incorporators of Star Bank of Texas, and she enjoyed serving as an Advisory Director for over 10 years. Star Village Shopping Center grew out of that association and was her final project. A loving and faithful friend who gave generously of herself to all who knew her, Pat made a valuable contribution to this world, and her influence will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Brother, John Craus; sister-in-law, Dorothy Craus; and nephews and nieces, Clifford Craus, Albert Craus, Jr., Julie Craus, Mark Craus, John Craus, Jr., Jeanie Wiggins, Laura Trahan and Darryl Craus.