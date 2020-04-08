|
|
Dr. Patricia Ann Dalton FORT WORTH--Dr. Patricia Ann Dalton passed away peacefully in the presence of those she loved on Friday, April 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service, in memory of Patricia, will be held at the Dalton family mausoleum located within Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Those who desire may make donations in memory of Patricia to Parkinson's or dementia research or to a . She will forever be remembered as a loving friend, sister, and aunt with a tenacity for business. Born in Fort Worth to Garland Otis Dalton and Willie Julie Whitehead, her years as a youth were spent in Mansfield and Fort Worth, graduating from Paschal High School. Later, she also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas Wesleyan College, and a Master and Doctorate of Business Administration from California Coast University. Patricia was an intricate part of continuing the success of Best Maid Products, Inc., a food manufacturing company that her grandparents established in 1926. Best Maid was near and dear to her heart, where she started in the family business as a young child working after school. She continued to devote her life to learn all the ins and outs of the pickle business, starting from the bottom and working her way up. Once a little girl packing pickles to entering adulthood, she would eventually cover all aspects of the business, including crop management, clerical, accounting, and department management. Patricia was once quoted, "I don't think I'd do anything if I didn't enjoy it, and I love this." It was that dedication, love, and knowledge that naturally led to her becoming the chief financial officer of Best Maid from the mid-1970's until her retirement in 2000. After years of professional accomplishments, Ms. Dalton chose to enjoy her later years traveling the U.S. She enjoyed nature's beauty, specifically with photography while bird watching, hiking, exercising, and simply being outside. It was Texas that always brought her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland Otis Dalton and Willie Julia Whitehead Dalton Cohen; her sister, Beverly Briggs; and her brother, Dan Dalton. SURVIVORS: Patricia is survived by her brother, Gary Dalton and wife, Vienna; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020