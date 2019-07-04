|
Patricia Ann Schulze Davis BURLESON -- Patricia Ann Schulze Davis passed away on July 1 2019. SERVICE: Memorial Service: 10 am Saturday July 6, 2019 at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Pat taught at Carter Park Elementary School for Thirty-eight years. She gradtuated from Meridian High School in 1949 and was Valedictorian of her class. She attended Texas Wesleyan University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. SURVIVORS: Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander G. Schulze and Maude Venita Clark Schulze and son, James Glen Davis; She is survived by her husband on 70 years James M Davis; two, sons, Lee Edward Davis (Marcy) and Dan Alan Davis; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019