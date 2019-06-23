|
Patricia Ann Miller FORT WORTH -- Patricia Ann Miller, 90, passed away June 17, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laurel Land Cemetery Fort Worth. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. She was born May 25, 1929 to Ernest and Velma Hotopp in Little Rock, Ark. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Miller Sr.; daughter, Patti Upton; and brother, Buddy Hotopp and wife, Ann. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Richard A. Miller Jr. and wife, Janice of Frisco; daughters, Tami Miller Garcia and husband, Eduardo of Little Rock, Ark. and Lezli Hall and husband, Dwight of Bedford; grandchildren, Cody Benningfield, Jody Benningfield, Joanne Upton, Suzanne Upton, Travis Coleman, Whitney Hall, Halley Garcia, Delaney Miller, Ava Garcia; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 23, 2019