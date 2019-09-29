|
|
Patricia Anne Goodwin Helyer BEDFORD--Patricia Anne Goodwin Helyer, 83, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, due to complications from brain cancer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, with a reception following at Brookdale Eden Estates in Bedford, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the . She was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Memphis, Tenn., to her parents, Frank and Rebecca Goodwin. She attended Snowden Junior High and Central High School before graduating from the Lausanne School for Girls. She married Gordon "Don" Helyer in 1956 and was a dedicated navy wife, who enjoyed living across the United States, especially Charleston, S.C., and Pearl City, Hawaii. They retired to Memphis, Tenn., and ultimately Bedford, Texas. She had a passion for counted cross stitch, history and genealogy, spending many hours researching her and Don's families. Her greatest passion was her family--her husband Don; their daughter, Melissa and her husband, John; and her granddaughters, Kaitlin and Jamie. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Gordon "Don" Helyer. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Helyer Waschka and her husband, John Waschka; granddaughters, Kaitlin and Jamie Waschka; as well as her sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Curlin and Molly Goodwin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019