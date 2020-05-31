Patricia Anne Gougenheim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Gougenheim FORT WORTH--Patricia Anne Gougenheim, 88, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Mass will be live streamed on St. Andrew website, standrewcc.org. Interment: Rhodes Cemetery in DeSoto. Pat was an educator and principal in public and parochial schools throughout Texas. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy and Dominican College in Houston. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary, thompsonfunerals.com SURVIVORS: Husband of 49 years, Ron; children, Alisa Swink (Todd) and Christopher Gougenheim (Michelle); grandchildren, Jackson and Morgan; and sister, Clarice Peninger. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved