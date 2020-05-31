Patricia Anne Gougenheim FORT WORTH--Patricia Anne Gougenheim, 88, died on Friday, May 22, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Mass will be live streamed on St. Andrew website, standrewcc.org. Interment: Rhodes Cemetery in DeSoto. Pat was an educator and principal in public and parochial schools throughout Texas. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy and Dominican College in Houston. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary, thompsonfunerals.com SURVIVORS: Husband of 49 years, Ron; children, Alisa Swink (Todd) and Christopher Gougenheim (Michelle); grandchildren, Jackson and Morgan; and sister, Clarice Peninger. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.