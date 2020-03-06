|
Honorable Patricia "Pat" B. Andrews FORT WORTH -- Honorable Patricia "Pat" B. Andrews, born March 11, 1930 in Hillsboro, Texas to Earl and Thelma Bridges, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am, followed by a reception at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of North Central Texas. Judge Pat began her career with Southwestern Bell, but never abandoned her dream of obtaining a college degree. While working and raising her son, Pat obtained her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and began working for Arlington ISD. Still desiring more, Pat obtained her J.D. degree from Baylor University in 1974. Admitted to the Texas Bar Associate in 1974, Pat began her legal career as an attorney in private practice. Her love for the law passion for women's equality made her a pioneer in the Tarrant County legal community. Not only was she the first woman admitted to the Arlington Bar Association, but she participated in countless marches in Austin, Texas to further advance a women's rights. In 1980, she joined the Public Defender's Office in Tarrant County as a Court Master until 1989, where she assumed the position of Court Master and Associate Judge for the 324th District court of Family Law. Although known for being a stern judge, her decisions were respected by her peers as they were fair and equitable. Upon her retirement in 2002, she remained active in the Arlington Bar Association, serving as Director from 2007 to 2010. She further volunteered the expertise she had garnered over the span of her career to help women in need through her service as a volunteer attorney with the Women's Center of Tarrant County. One of her proudest achievements was being honored with the prestigious Yellow Rose of Texas Award by Governor Rick Perry and the Senate of the State of Texas, 82nd Legislature in 2011, for her vast contributions to the legal profession and the Tarrant County community. She was a lifetime member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association, member of the Fort Worth Club, Tarrant County Bar Association, and the First Methodist Church of Arlington. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles J. Andrews, with whom she shared a passion of learning, travel and service. SURVIVORS: her son, Lloyd "Rex" Crosswhite, granddaughter Alicia Crosswhite; grandson Sean Sweeney and wife Justine; great-grand daughter Emma Sweeney.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020