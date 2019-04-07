Home

Patricia Edna Lundstrom

Patricia Edna Lundstrom FORT WORTH--Patricia Edna Lundstrom, 94, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donations in honor of Pat may be made to First Street Methodist Mission, 800 West 5th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Karen Hayden, Susie Bearden and Nancy Tully and their spouses; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
