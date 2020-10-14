1/1
Patricia Gail Henderson
1946 - 2020
Patricia Gail Henderson
November 5, 1946 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Patricia Gail Bushillon Henderson entered rest October 8, 2020.
Visitation: 1-6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Burial: 11:00 A.M. Friday at DFW National Cemetery.
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gail was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
She was an accomplished seamstress and adventurous cook, who loved experimenting with new recipes. She was a member of Morningside United Methodist Church.
Survivors: her husband of 44 years, Major L. Henderson; daughter, Heather Simon; brother, Gary Bushillon; grandchildren, Madison Lewis, McKenzie Lewis, Carl Simon III. and Charlie Simon



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral Home
OCT
16
Burial
11:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

