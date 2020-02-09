|
|
Patricia Gay "Cheta" Dickson BEDFORD--Patricia Gay "Cheta" Dickson, 76, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, Feb 7, 2020. FUNERAL: 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent's Cathedral in Bedford, Texas. Cheta requested that she be cremated and interred next to her son in St Mary's Chapel, St Vincent's Cathedral. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. Pallbearers: Son-in-law, Kenneth Richardson; nephew, Hondo Burney; grandsons, Cole Dickson and Tyler Dickson. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Crucis Scholarship Fund in memory of Cheta Dickson. Cheta was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Miami Beach, Fla. She attended East Texas State University earning a Bachelor's in Journalism/Education. Cheta started teaching journalism in 1968 at Trinity High School. She then taught English at MacArthur High School, Irving, Grapevine High School and St Vincent's for a total of 42 years. Cheta showed a sincere love for teaching and became one of those rare teachers who formed long-lasting connections with her students. It was the director of drama at Trinity who introduced Cheta to Tom, the love of her life. The two were married July 18, 1970, in Hurst. Cheta and Tom were longtime members of St. Vincent's Episcopal Church. For recreation, Cheta and Tom enjoyed showing Afghan Hounds, traveling and spending time at the family house on Lake Bridgeport. She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma and enjoyed participating in activities with her new friends at Parkwood Retirement Community where she couldn't be beaten at Trivia! Cheta was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Tom; and her son, Jeffrey Andrew Dickson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and husband, Kenneth Richardson; grandchildren, Hannah Morrison, Ashton Richardson, Megan, Cole and Tyler Dickson; her sister, Pam; and nephew, Hondo Burney.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020