Patricia Hyde DALLAS--Patricia Hyde, 82, a resident of Dallas, died peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private memorial service was held on Friday. Patricia was born in Fort Worth on Oct. 29, 1936, the daughter of Clarence Edgar and Frances Williams Hyde. After graduating from Arlington Heights High School, she received her degree from Hollins University. She went on to obtain a paralegal degree from Southern Methodist University. After working for many years for Dallas Summer Musicals, Patricia joined her family's independent oil and gas company, serving as vice president until her death. Patricia enjoyed traveling, spending time at her Mineral Wells ranch and her vacation home in Fort Lauderdale, where she enjoyed spending time with friends. She had a love for the arts and animals. Patricia had numerous beloved dogs over the years, including show dogs. Known for her commitment to giving back to the community, Patricia gave generously to numerous organizations in Dallas and Fort Worth. She was a Steeplechase debutante in 1956, a member of the Junior League of Dallas and Royal Oaks Country Club. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Hamon 2 South Trauma ICU Unit at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, C. Brodie Hyde II; and sister-in-law, Sylvia. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her life partner of 40 years, Linda Swain; nephew, C. Brodie Hyde III and wife, Kathryn; niece, Brooke Hyde Straub; nephew, Brett Hyde; niece, Blair Hyde Hamburg and husband, David; great-nephews and great-nieces, C. Brodie Hyde IV, Campbell Hyde, Hunter Hyde, William Straub IV, Logan Straub, Anna Brett Hyde, Blake Hyde, Riley Hamburg and Ryan Hamburg.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary