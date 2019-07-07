|
|
Patricia Jean Westbrook FORT WORTH--Patricia Jean Westbrook, 66, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Patricia was a military wife for 22 years. She was a homemaker for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed immensely. SURVIVORS: Patricia is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Westbrook; children, Mark Westbrook and wife, Robin, and Shawnna Westbrook and Antoine Sanders; grandchildren, Daryl and Crystal Green, Joseph and Jennifer Carranza, Gilbert, and Jim; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Gabriel; brothers, Dennis, Steve, John and Debbie McCollum; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019