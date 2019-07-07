Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jean Westbrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jean Westbrook Obituary
Patricia Jean Westbrook FORT WORTH--Patricia Jean Westbrook, 66, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Patricia was a military wife for 22 years. She was a homemaker for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed immensely. SURVIVORS: Patricia is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Westbrook; children, Mark Westbrook and wife, Robin, and Shawnna Westbrook and Antoine Sanders; grandchildren, Daryl and Crystal Green, Joseph and Jennifer Carranza, Gilbert, and Jim; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Gabriel; brothers, Dennis, Steve, John and Debbie McCollum; and many other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.