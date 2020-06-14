Patricia Joan Klimchock ARLINGTON--On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Patricia Joan Klimchock left this earth to throw the biggest happy hour in Heaven that the angels have ever seen. SERVICE: Private interment in the St. Francis Cremains Garden at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate in Patricia's name to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Patricia was born on an evening full of fun and surprises in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 31, 1942, to Col. Walter B. O'Connor and Joan Daniels. She would grow up to match this day in personality, and no doubt is now totally irritated that you know her real age. An Air Force brat, she always talked fondly of her time in Guam and the Philippines, except for the mean boys at school who would throw hissing cockroaches at the girls. She attended Texas Tech University where she met her future husband, an officer and a gentleman, James Klimchock, while he was off duty from nearby Reese AFB. Together, they raised and loved too many cats to mention, and two pretty okay daughters. She graduated with a second degree from The University of Texas at Arlington and began a career as an ESL teacher in Arlington ISD. She adored her students, and most of the faculty, but took off running out of the building the day she retired. Though, according to ancestry research, she was basically Swedish, she was a devout O'Connor Irish woman who revered St. Patrick's Day above most others and was beside herself in luck when her grandson was born on this day. It is quite certain that she was met at the pearly gates by St. Patrick with a martini in hand, and St. Francis pulling a wheelbarrow full of cats. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind a world void of her wit, and also her loving and devoted husband, James Klimchock, whom she married 56 years ago; her daughters, Victoria Jean Scheffler and husband, Bernie, and Dr. Carolee Anne Klimchock (the smart one); adored grandchildren, Roman Scheffler and Adelaide Scheffler; her sisters, Chris Palmer of San Antonio, Texas, and Diana Czar of Hunt, Texas; and many, many other dear family, friends, and neighborsand really just a couple of you that she didn't like.