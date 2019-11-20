Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:15 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Maziorka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Joann Maziorka


1940 - 2019
Patricia Joann Maziorka Obituary
Patricia Joann Maziorka ARLINGTON--Patricia Maziorka, 79, died at 10:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at an Arlington hospital. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: 2:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org). Patricia was born June 15, 1940, in White Hall, Ill., the daughter of Harvey and Stella Dawdy Surbeck. She spent most of her childhood in the Odd Fellows Children's Home in Lincoln, Ill. She married Jack Walter Maziorka on Oct. 19, 1968. Patricia worked as a court reporter for the Dallas County Courthouse since 1969 for most of her career. Patricia spent her retirement gardening, reading, caring for her grandchildren, and socializing with friends and family. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harvey Jr., Bobby and Donald Surbeck; two sisters, Darlene Marie Brennan and Tina K. Powell; and one son-in-law, Chip Eubank. SURVIVORS: Husband, Jack Maziorka; daughters, Angela (Stephen) Miller of Flower Mound, Texas, and JoAnn (Chip) Eubank of Coppell, Texas; son, Robert (Ginger) Kuhn of Springfield, Ill.; grandchildren, Alexandra (Kyler) Hodson, Chloe Eubank, Brooke Eubank; stepgrandchildren, Catherine Miller, Alyssa Zmolik, and Stephen Miller Jr.; and her brother, Glendon (Frances) Surbeck of Mascoutah.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019
