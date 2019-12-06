Home

Rev's Funeral Parlor
3615 Vaughn Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-536-0200
More Obituaries for Patricia Johnson
Patricia Johnson

Patricia Johnson Obituary
Patricia Johnson FORT WORTH--Patricia Johnson, 51, died December 3, 2019. SERVICE: Celebration of Life: 12 p.m. Saturday, Community Missionary Baptist Church, 115 Belt Line Rd. Visitation: Friday December 6, 2019, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Church. Burial at Laurel Land. SURVIVORS: spouse, Samuel Johnson; sons, Demond Mathews, Daniel & Nashon (Heather) Johnson; parents, Rev. Arzander Jr & Dorothy Mathews; sister, Teresa Smith (Bobby); 7 grandchildren and other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
