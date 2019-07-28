Home

Patricia L. Adkins


1945 - 2019
Patricia L. Adkins Obituary
Patricia L. Adkins FORT WORTH--On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, Patricia Laura Adkins passed away at the age of 73. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Hampton Inn, 1600 Hurst Town Center Drive, Hurst, Texas, 78054. Patricia was born in Rome, N.Y., in 1945. In 1949, her family relocated to San Antonio, where she was raised. In 1967, she moved to Fort Worth. Patricia worked for the Builders Association of Fort Worth and Tarrant County for many years. She also owned and operated Pat's Gift Wrapping in area malls during the '70s, '80s, and '90s. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, David Adkins of Fort Worth; sisters, Gail Hadovsky of Hawaii and Susie Setser of Virginia; and brother, Ed Dyer of Dallas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pat's neighbors who assisted her over the years.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019
