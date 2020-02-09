|
Patricia L. Thomas ARLINGTON--Patricia L. Thomas was born Patricia Lee Bourgeois on Feb. 15, 1940, in San Antonio. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church Arlington, 301 South Center St., Arlington, Texas, 76010. Burial follows in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Patricia was a dedicated educator, eventually retiring from her last position at Martin High School. Patricia was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Arlington. Patti was love. If you spent much time around her, eventually she would ask, "Have I told you I loved you lately?" Her faith allowed and inspired her to love others more than herself. She knew who she belonged to and through the joys, trials, and tribulations she remained poised and smiling with pure contentment. She was gentle and kind; her smile would give everyone so much joy. She was strong, selfless and enjoyed life while loving her family and friends unconditionally through all seasons. God has now joyfully welcomed Patti with open arms and claimed "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Patti was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Kenny" Woodrow Thomas, on Sept. 12, 1994. SURVIVORS: Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kim Kelly and husband, Scott; sons, Mike Thomas and Brett Thomas; her sister, Sharon Richardson and deceased husband by marriage, Bob Butler, and deceased husband by marriage, Jim Richardson; her brother, Bob Bourgeois and wife, Tina; nieces, Courtney Bourgeois, Dawn Spikes and husband, Tracey, and Kristen Braaksma and husband, Steve. Patricia is also survived by her niece's children who were very special to her, Robert Braaksma, Grant Spikes, Trent Spikes, Cade Spikes and Caroline Spikes; and many other loving cousins and relatives and friends. She is whole with God's grace and mercy now and reunited again with Kenny and other loved ones rejoicing faithfully in Heaven. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.moore-funeralhome.com for the Thomas family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020