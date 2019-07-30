|
Patricia Lee Parish FORT WORTH--Patricia Lee Parish entered rest on Friday, July 26, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at First True Love Baptist Church; 5809 Hartman. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m, in the Chapel at historic Baker Funeral Home, Inc. SURVIVORS: Beloved husband, Donnell Parish; son, Michael McDowell; daughters, Monica Parish, Melissa Parish, and Molleigh Parish; one brother; five sisters; seven grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 30, 2019