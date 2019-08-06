|
Patricia Louise Johnson COLLEYVILLE--Patricia Louise Johnson, 79, surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. VISITATION: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at The Settegast-Kopf Co. at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas, 77478, with the funeral beginning at 2 p.m. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com. Patricia was born May 13, 1940, in Salem, Ohio, to Aloysius Dean and Anne Niccolette Lavelle. Patricia was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School. In August 1963, she married Gary Lee Johnson in Leetonia, Ohio, at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Shortly after, Patti and Gary moved their new family to Indianapolis. She was a homemaker and babysat kids throughout their neighborhood for several years. After living in Indianapolis for 17 years, the family moved to Colleyville, Texas, in 1981. Patti waitressed at the Hilton DFW for 15 years. SURVIVORS: Patricia is survived by her children, Lisha Johnson Vanar and E. Parker Johnson; her sisters, Deanne Gabriel and Anne Brubaker; grandsons, Martin and George Vanar. THE SETTEGAST-KOPF CO. AT SUGAR CREEK Sugar Land, 281-565-5015 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019