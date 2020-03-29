|
|
Patrica Lucille Kernan Davidson FORT WORTH--Patricia Lucille Kernan Davidson, 91, reunited with her husband Bill on Thursday, March 26, 2020. SERVICE: Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, date to be determined. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, gifts in her memory should be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) or a . Patty Davidson was born Patricia Kernan in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Catherine Lucille Duffy Kernan and John Emmett Kernan. A lifelong devout Catholic, Patty attended Holy Family Catholic School and Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton during which time she met Bill Davidson, who would become her high school sweetheart and the love of her life through 60 years of marriage. Patty would serve as the linchpin for the marriage and the family, supporting Bill through his time in the U.S. Navy and early career, raising five children, all the while living in a variety of different places including San Diego, California; Oxford, Ohio; Bloomington, Indiana; and Chicago, Illinois, before finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the next quarter century, Patty fostered the growth of a large and beautiful family with deep Catholic and Texas roots. In the bustling home that she shared with Bill at the top of the hill on Merrymount Road, one could undoubtedly find a swimming pool full of grandchildren, a freezer stocked with ice cream, a stack of ready-made sandwiches for Bill, more than a few spirited card games and backyard Cabana parties, and lots of laughter. Her family gathered weekly to celebrate birthdays, holidays, life, and each other. In their later years, she and Bill would host their loved ones at the family Ranch enjoying the wide-open Texas spaces and creating memories of happiness and love for their children and grandchildren. Patty would often recall the way that Bill summed up their rich marriage and life: "We sure did have some fun, didn't we, Mama." Beyond nurturing the development of a blossoming family, Patty was the consummate bridge player. She was a proud member of the American Contract Bridge League and ultimately became a Silver Life Master in duplicate bridge. She was also a member of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth. Patty's greatest accomplishment is certainly the family she leaves behind. Her unwavering commitment to her husband, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and all those who married into her family will forever be remembered and emulated by those who knew and loved her. Patty's legacy is one of unconditional kindness, love and support, perfect grammar, and a deep Catholic faith. Hers is certainly a life well lived, and she will be missed. SURVIVORS: Children, Jill Chapman and husband, Phillip, Trish Wise, Bill Davidson Jr., Maribeth LeBus and husband, George, and Sally Zukoski and husband, Eric; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020