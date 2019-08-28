Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross City Church
1000 W. Airport Fwy
Euless, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lynn Fincher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lynn Fincher Obituary
Patricia Lynn Fincher HURST--Patricia Lynn Fincher, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cross City Church, Euless, 1000 W. Airport Fwy., Euless. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, she would like donations to be made to http://bridgeswork.org/portfolio/ While her family mourns a great loss, the legacy of faith and love Patty imparted has forever marked us and given us renewed strength and hope for the future. SURVIVORS: Patty is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike; son, Jeremiah Fincher; daughter-in-law, Emily Fincher; grandchildren, Joy and Josiah Fincher; daughter, Annagrace Small; son-in-law, Steven Small; grandchildren, Kingston and Sawyer Small. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now