|
|
Patricia Lynn Fincher HURST--Patricia Lynn Fincher, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cross City Church, Euless, 1000 W. Airport Fwy., Euless. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, she would like donations to be made to http://bridgeswork.org/portfolio/ While her family mourns a great loss, the legacy of faith and love Patty imparted has forever marked us and given us renewed strength and hope for the future. SURVIVORS: Patty is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mike; son, Jeremiah Fincher; daughter-in-law, Emily Fincher; grandchildren, Joy and Josiah Fincher; daughter, Annagrace Small; son-in-law, Steven Small; grandchildren, Kingston and Sawyer Small. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019