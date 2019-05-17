Home

Patricia Ashburn
Patricia Mae Ashburn

Patricia Mae Ashburn Obituary
Pat Ashburn FORT WORTH -- Pat Ashburn, 84, died at home on May 12, 2019. SERVICE: No funeral services or viewings will be scheduled but a memorial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living, 5417 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76123. MEMORIALS: You may celebrate Pat's life by donating to Benbrook United Methodist Church if you choose. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Ashburn. SURVIVORS: She leaves her daughters, Paula Ashburn, Kathy Welch and Nancy Posey as well as her beloved grandchildren, Trey and Briana Welch, Tyler, Tanner and Heather Posey and her soon to be born first great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019
