Patricia Morris Beckman FORT WORTH--Patricia Morris Beckman, 85, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after a determined, multi-year battle with Parkinson's disease. SERVICE: It was Patricia's wish that no public services be held. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends consider a contribution to , Church Street Station, Box 780, New York, NY 10008 -780, ; Community Hospice of Texas, Fort Worth, TX 76107, www.chot.org; or a . Patricia was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Brookville, Ind. She was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Luella McCarty Morris. She spent many of her summers growing up with her Aunt Mary on a farm in Kentucky, who had a strong, positive influence on her development. After high school, she spent about a year working for General Electric testing jet engines. After saving enough money to cover the costs, she enrolled at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she pursued an engineering degree. After three years, however, she decided at that time a woman in engineering was out of place, and left the university and joined American Airlines where she trained as a stewardess. Following her training in 1956, she was assigned to the Dallas/Fort Worth base, and she has remained in North Texas ever since. Patricia was welcomed into Dallas society and developed a reputation for creating exciting, enjoyable and financially successful benefit parties with her friends. In 1979, she married Larry Blackmon which later ended in divorce. In 1989, she left Dallas and moved to Gordon, Texas, where for more than 20 years she actively ran her ranch, breeding, birthing and training thoroughbred race horses, managing a herd of cattle and developing the reputation as one of the best ranchers in the county. During this period, she also led a successful fight against the Palo Pinto County Commissioners who were in discussions to permit the development of a major landfill. Patricia met her husband, J. Stephen Beckman, in Fort Worth during the '90s through various social and charitable events. When Steve's wife passed away, they were married on Oct. 6, 2012. In the seven years they had together, they shared and enjoyed friends, travel, horse racing, the ranch and each other. She was one of a kind!
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019