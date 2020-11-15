1/
Patricia Pennock
1929 - 2020
Patricia Pennock
February 23, 1929 - November 6, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Patricia Pennock, 91, of Arlington passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6th. She was born February 23, 1929 in New Ross, Indiana.
Pat was preceeded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Pennock, September 10, 1981. She is survived by a son, a daughter, 3 grandchildren, 5 great- granddaughters, and 2 on the way.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial and a celebration of her life at a later date.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
