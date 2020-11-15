Patricia Pennock

February 23, 1929 - November 6, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Patricia Pennock, 91, of Arlington passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6th. She was born February 23, 1929 in New Ross, Indiana.

Pat was preceeded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Pennock, September 10, 1981. She is survived by a son, a daughter, 3 grandchildren, 5 great- granddaughters, and 2 on the way.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private burial and a celebration of her life at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store