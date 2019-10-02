|
Patricia Rose Smigielski ARLINGTON--Patricia Rose Smigielski, "Pat," 66, of Arlington passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with her husband at her side. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home, with a celebration of life service beginning at 3 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's honor to Aby Cancer Charity. Pat was born Oct. 27, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Peter Monfre and Monica Miller Monfre. Pat married Felix Smigielski, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage. Pat spend many years working as a P.T. assistant and last worked for Downtown Health & Rehab, retiring after 30 years of service. She was an avid reader, loved spending time in nature and taking hikes, and traveling with her husband. Pat loved spending time with her family and taking care of her nieces and nephews. She and her husband were members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild; and brother, Peter Monfre. SURVIVORS: Pat is survived by her husband, Felix; sons, Mike Smigielski and Chris Smigielski; grandson, Ian Smigielski; brothers, John Monfre and wife, Jill, Joseph Monfre and wife, Debbie, Matthew Monfre and wife, Debbie, Martin Monfre and wife, Amy, Steve Monfre and wife, Dorothy, and David Monfre and wife, Nancy; sister-in-law, Colleen Monfre; goddaughter, Monica Monfre; and many loving aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019