Patricia Ruth "Pat" Dill
1933 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Ruth Dill
May 3, 1933 - October 28, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Patricia Ruth Dill, 87, went to be with the Lord on October 28th, 2020 at her home in Fort Worth, Texas. During her life, she faithfully served at the Everman Methodist Church, she earned the PTA lifetime achievement award, and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Pat was a loving person, a strong Christian, a prayer warrior, and a fiery redhead. She was young at heart with a smile and laugh that could instantly brighten a person's day. She was an extraordinary woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, whom she adored, Annabelle Riggs, and her loving husband of 59 years, Bobby F. Dill. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Patti S. Cockerell (Dr. Tom Cockerell), Pamela K. Brown (Rev. Kenneth R. Brown), and Robert C. Dill. She will also be remembered by her five grandchildren: Bree, Daron and Jameson Cockerell (Erin), and Dr. Joshua Brown (Rosemary), and Christina Brown; and her nine great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at Laurel Land from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday November 5th at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Woroth. The Funeral Service will be held 10 am Friday, November 6th at Everman Methodist Church followed by her burial at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
