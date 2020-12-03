1/1
Patricia "Pat" Schroeder
1935 - 2020
February 13, 1935 - November 4, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patricia Livingston Schroeder (nee Chaney, formerly Jutras) went peacefully to God on Nov. 4, 2020 after battling a long illness. A service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 am in St. Vincent's Anglican Cathedral at 1300 Forest Ridge Drive Bedford, TX.
Patricia, known simply as Pat to friends and family, was born near Baltimore, Maryland to William and Lillian Chaney on Feb. 13, 1935. She moved to Dallas as a child and spent the majority of her life in the DFW area where she raised four sons and two daughters. Pat loved her family and was constantly surrounded by her children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren.
Pat was an active member of St. Vincent Episcopal Church in Bedford and served for many years on the Altar Guild. Her strong faith and quiet stoicism through several tragedies in her life were a lesson in resolve to those who knew Pat.
Outside of her family and church, Pat was a friend to many and loved participating in social and philanthropic circles such as the Dilettantes, a local social and service club, and the TCU Women's Club. She also loved the arts, regularly attending and supporting performances at the Dallas Opera, Bass Hall and other local theaters. Always the fashionable lady, Pat had a knack for curating the most perfectly planned attire for any event.
Pat is preceded in death by her son Christopher Scott Jutras who passed in 2013, her great-grandchild Avery Jutras, her first husband Dr. Roger Jutras, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Pam Ragsdale and her husband Mike, her brother, William Emerson and wife Kathy; three sons, Dr. Mark Jutras and wife Mary, Dr. Michael Jutras and wife Terri, and Craig Jutras and wife Eileen; two daughters, Anne Chambers and husband David, and Jennifer (Aluna) Schroeder. She also leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Kit Jutras, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Link-https://bit.ly/3qdnbIs
The service will be livestreamed at:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCAz5v1V4SrTVHsTtuDmPBoQ
or
St. Vincent's Anglican Cathedral Bedford youtube.com


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2020.
