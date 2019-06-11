Patricia Timbes Vinsant FORT WORTH--Patricia Timbes Vinsant passed into the Lord's arms on Friday, June 7, 2019, after a brief illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Spine Institute. Patricia was born as the first born daughter of Thelma and Winston Timbes on Oct. 7, 1928, in Ranger, Texas. In the early years, the family moved several times, finally settling in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended Rosemont Middle School and graduated from Paschal High School in 1945. She entered Texas Christian University in the fall of 1945 where she was elected cheerleader her freshman year, and remained an avid cheerleader and support of TCU the remainder of her life. In 1947, she met Paul Vinsant, who was also attending school as returning Navy veteran. Upon their graduation in 1948, they were married and settled in Fort Worth, Texas. Within the next few years, three children were born to the young family, and they were later joined by seven grandchildren. Along with raising her family, Pat was also socially active in PEO and became resident of the Junior Woman's Club. She remained active at TCU, working as spirit coordinator for TCU Athletics and later being elected as the first female president of the Frog Club. She also had a career in business as sales director for both Ramada Inn Central and the Stockyard Hotel. SURVIVORS: Pat's later years were devoted to Paul, her husband of 70 years, her three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. God will be blessed to have her as a new member of his Heavenly family. She will be sorely missed as a shining light by her family and friends.



