Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Burleson Memorial Park
Patrick Allen Adell Obituary
Patrick Allen Adell BURLESON--Patrick Allen Adell passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Burleson Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Patrick was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 18, 1943, to John and Catherine Adell. Despite his significant disabilities from polio, he overcame many obstacles and achieved two Master's Degrees in Engineering. Patrick was a voracious reader and enjoyed researching various subjects online. Before retirement, he worked for over 20 years at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He adored spending time with and playing pranks on his many grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Wife, Ann Adell; brother, Bill Adell and his wife, Bridget; daughter, Dr. Ruth Ann Adell and husband, Trent Morelock; son, Matt Adell and wife, Bridget; son, Phil Adell and wife, Beth; son, Jeremy Adell and wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Jessica, Carson, James, Skylar, William, Lillian, and Zachary; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 25, 2019
