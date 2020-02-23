Home

Patrick "Pat" Blood

Patrick "Pat" Blood Obituary
Patrick "Pat" Blood BEDFORD--Patrick "Pat" Blood, 79, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness for someone you don't know, and consider sending a donation to the or the American Diabetes Association. Pat was kindhearted, compassionate, and a friend to everyone he encountered.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
