Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Patrick Dennis Kelly

Patrick Dennis Kelly Obituary
Patrick Dennis Kelly BURLESON--Patrick Dennis Kelly passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday at Skyvue Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by a daughter, two sisters, two brothers and two nephews. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Betty Kelly; son, Thomas Biscoe; daughter, Tammy Biscoe; sister, Mary Agnes; numerous nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Remy, Calico, Bullet, Sandy, Gemini; his extended family at Pecan Manor Nursing and Rehab; his friends and family at the American Legion.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019
