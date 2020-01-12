|
|
Patrick Glynn Meziere FORT WORTH--Patrick Glynn Meziere, 91, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Patrick was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Campti, La., the son of John Clinton Meziere and Mathilda Dauphin Meziere and came to Fort Worth at age 14. He graduated from Laneri High School and was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Patrick worked for the city of Fort Worth for 46 years and retired from the Purchasing Department. SURVIVORS: The list is long, but Uncle Pat was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews: Garry, Yvonne and Sharon Meziere; Walter, Ronald, and Larry Welborn, and Judy Welborn Brice; Yvette Meziere; Ray, Mark, Melissa, Lisa and Glen Henson, and Randy Horton. The list of great-nieces and nephews is even longer, and when you add great-great-nieces and nephews and all of his cousins and extended family and friends - we would need a spreadsheet!
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020