Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Meziere
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Glynn Meziere

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Glynn Meziere Obituary
Patrick Glynn Meziere FORT WORTH--Patrick Glynn Meziere, 91, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Patrick was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Campti, La., the son of John Clinton Meziere and Mathilda Dauphin Meziere and came to Fort Worth at age 14. He graduated from Laneri High School and was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Patrick worked for the city of Fort Worth for 46 years and retired from the Purchasing Department. SURVIVORS: The list is long, but Uncle Pat was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews: Garry, Yvonne and Sharon Meziere; Walter, Ronald, and Larry Welborn, and Judy Welborn Brice; Yvette Meziere; Ray, Mark, Melissa, Lisa and Glen Henson, and Randy Horton. The list of great-nieces and nephews is even longer, and when you add great-great-nieces and nephews and all of his cousins and extended family and friends - we would need a spreadsheet!
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -