Patrick Harvey James ARLINGTON--Patrick Harvey James passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, at age 77. SERVICE: Pending. Arrangements made through Neptune Society. Check their website for updates. Pat was born May 6, 1942, to William and Geraldine James. He grew up on Moose Lake in Nashotah, Wis., where his love of the outdoors was cultivated. During his youth, Pat attended Arrowhead High School and was a Boy Scout. He would later join the Wisconsin Army National Guard and serve as a medic. He married Judy Hauptman in 1965 and raised two children. Judy preceded Pat in death in 1998. During his adult life, Pat continued to be active with the Boy Scouts. Professionally, he was an insurance broker and co-founded a successful agency in Missouri before his retirement. On Dec. 31, 2000, Pat married Jean Snyder Brandt. Together they traveled, volunteered, and kept active in their community in Texas. Pat was known for always having a joke or funny observation to share with all he met he loved to make those around him smile and laugh. Pat was a Past Master of Masonic Lodge #942 in Fort Worth. He also served in various leadership roles for Moslah Shrine, York Rite Chapter and Council, and Scottish Rite, all in Fort Worth. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Pat was a Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star #684. He was also active in the Saginaw United Methodist Church where he helped organize blood drives, and through which he provided weekly mentoring to an elementary school student throughout the school year. SURVIVORS: Pat is lovingly remembered in death by his wife, Jean of Arlington; their children, PJ (Stacey) James of Kansas City, Mo., Jenny (Todd) Inghram of Shawnee, Kan., Colleen Brandt of Dallas, Greg (Shelley) Brandt of Arlington and Meg (George) Farley of Fort Worth. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren who he adored: Mogan James, Lexington, Ky.; Alexis Haas, Kansas City, Mo.; Mason and Paige Inghram, Shawnee, Kan.; Adam and Austin Brandt, Arlington; Ian Brandt, Dallas; and Georgie and Sawyer Farley, Fort Worth. Three siblings, also survive him: Tom James, Spring Hill, Fla.; Margaret (Tom) Kinsey, Hartland, Wis.; and Bill (Denise) James, Sussex, Wis.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020