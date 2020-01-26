|
Patrick Kelly Love KELLER--Patrick Kelly Love of Keller, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Lucas Funeral Home Chapel, 1601 S. Main St., in Keller, Texas. MEMORIALS: Patrick was a man of faith who loved Jesus. In lieu of flowers, please give to or church. He will always be remembered as a loving son, brother and friend. He never met a stranger, and he never wasted an opportunity to befriend others and wish everyone, friend or not, a good day. Patrick was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Tulia, Texas, to Kenneth Lyle and Doris Ann Love. He was the youngest of three children. Pat excelled in sports and had a life filled with adventure. At 14, a brain tumor nearly took his life and forced Pat into a new normal. In spite of this, he graduated from Tulia High School and attended Amarillo College and TSTI. Pat was known for his sweet sense of humor. He loved to bowl and cherished the friends he met on his league. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lyle Love. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Doris Love of Keller, Texas; sister, Selena and her husband, John, of Southlake, Texas; brother, Christopher and his wife, Lisa, of Canyon, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; and his uncle and fellow bowler, Jim Nunn, of Keller, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020