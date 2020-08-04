Patrick Stephen LeClaire FORT WORTH--Patrick Stephen LeClaire, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in Greenwood Chapel. Will also be available to attend online at www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patrick's memory to the North Texas Laryngectomy Society, www.thentls.com
Patrick was born Feb. 15, 1944, in L'Anse, Mich. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad as a logistics manager after 42 years. He was a savvy businessman and quite the salesman and loved to "wheel and deal." Patrick had a lifelong love for doo-wop and oldies. This will forever play in our minds when we think of him. He was an avid reader and had a collection of books that he took much pride in. He loved to tell stories about the countries he visited while serving in the military and growing up in Michigan. You could always find him sitting outside in his garage or backyard oasis. He took pride in his yard, which was always pristine. Patrick was preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Maraget LeClaire; and two brothers, Michael "Otis" and Robert "Hoppy." SURVIVORS: Wife, Sharon LeClaire, of 41 years; daughters, Lisa LeClaire-Odar and Kelly Reyes; sons, Tony LeClaire and Scott LeClaire; grandchildren, Anthony LeClaire, Alexandra Odar, Nicholas Odar, Brooks LeClaire, Sharlene LeClaire, Trinity Reyes, Camila Reyes; great-grandchild, Ayden LeClaire; brother, David "Bo"; and sister, Sharon LeClaire-Winters.