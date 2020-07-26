1/
Patsy Alice Blair
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Blair FORT WORTH--Pat Blair, loving wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 81 on Thursday, July 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Connell Baptist Church on Bryce Avenue. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts, which will impact eternity, may be given to Christ Fellowship in Lake Bridgeport, Texas, and the Victory Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Pat was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Roaring Springs, Texas, to Harvey and Noveita Graham. At the age of 9, she put her full faith and trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Ten years later, on Valentine's Day, she married Richard Blair, and together they served the Lord in ministry for over 62 years. She will be remembered for her dedication to the Lord, love of scripture, sweet spirit, selflessness, and blessing friends and family with her unparalleled gift of cooking and baking. Pat was a prayer warrior, a beautiful example of what it means to be a follower of Christ, and is celebrating true victory in Jesus with Him in heaven. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sisters, Cecile Spriggs, Velma Ruth Finley, and Sandra Moncure. SURVIVORS: Husband, Richard; her children, Suzy James, Sally Caywood, and Todd Blair; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Klinglesmith; and extended family whom she loved dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Connell Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved