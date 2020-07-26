Patsy Blair FORT WORTH--Pat Blair, loving wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 81 on Thursday, July 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Connell Baptist Church on Bryce Avenue. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts, which will impact eternity, may be given to Christ Fellowship in Lake Bridgeport, Texas, and the Victory Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Pat was born Nov. 1, 1938, in Roaring Springs, Texas, to Harvey and Noveita Graham. At the age of 9, she put her full faith and trust in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Ten years later, on Valentine's Day, she married Richard Blair, and together they served the Lord in ministry for over 62 years. She will be remembered for her dedication to the Lord, love of scripture, sweet spirit, selflessness, and blessing friends and family with her unparalleled gift of cooking and baking. Pat was a prayer warrior, a beautiful example of what it means to be a follower of Christ, and is celebrating true victory in Jesus with Him in heaven. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sisters, Cecile Spriggs, Velma Ruth Finley, and Sandra Moncure. SURVIVORS: Husband, Richard; her children, Suzy James, Sally Caywood, and Todd Blair; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Klinglesmith; and extended family whom she loved dearly.