Patsy Bonita CoxOctober 10, 1930 - November 7, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Patsy Bonita (Burks) Cox was born October 10, 1930, to Edwin Morrison Burks and Bonnie Alice Burks. Patsy went to sleep and woke up in the presence of her Lord on November 7, 2020. She was 90 years old.Patsy graduated from Carter-Riverside High School and attended junior college after graduation and later left for a position at a local bank. Later, she was employed by the Birdville ISD where she retired from. She met the love of her life, Robert L. Cox and they married in June 1952. They had two children, Robert Edwin and Bonnie Vivian. Robert and Patsy were married for 68 years.Church and singing Gospel music was one of her passions, along with performing in musicals and pageants. Patsy was also very active in her Sunday Morning Bible Study group. Perhaps her largest love was for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she attended their sports events and stock show competitions. She was known to be a bit of a competitor herself as she loved fishing and wanted her fishing rod ready to make that first and final cast to catch that Big One before anyone else could.There was no doubt she had the gift of hospitality and always cared for others before herself. She always greeted you with a smile and would tell you she was glad to see you and welcoming like no other. When you came to her home she always served you making sure your plate and drink was always full. Her spirit never allowed her to say a bad word about anyone and she always looked for the best in folks. She will be greatly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son and his wife; her daughter and her husband; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life service was held by the family.