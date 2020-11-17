1/1
Patsy Bonita Cox
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Bonita Cox
October 10, 1930 - November 7, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Patsy Bonita (Burks) Cox was born October 10, 1930, to Edwin Morrison Burks and Bonnie Alice Burks. Patsy went to sleep and woke up in the presence of her Lord on November 7, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Patsy graduated from Carter-Riverside High School and attended junior college after graduation and later left for a position at a local bank. Later, she was employed by the Birdville ISD where she retired from. She met the love of her life, Robert L. Cox and they married in June 1952. They had two children, Robert Edwin and Bonnie Vivian. Robert and Patsy were married for 68 years.
Church and singing Gospel music was one of her passions, along with performing in musicals and pageants. Patsy was also very active in her Sunday Morning Bible Study group. Perhaps her largest love was for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she attended their sports events and stock show competitions. She was known to be a bit of a competitor herself as she loved fishing and wanted her fishing rod ready to make that first and final cast to catch that Big One before anyone else could.
There was no doubt she had the gift of hospitality and always cared for others before herself. She always greeted you with a smile and would tell you she was glad to see you and welcoming like no other. When you came to her home she always served you making sure your plate and drink was always full. Her spirit never allowed her to say a bad word about anyone and she always looked for the best in folks. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son and his wife; her daughter and her husband; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service was held by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved