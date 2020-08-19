1/1
Patsy Bonita Peninger
Patsy Bonita Peninger GRANBURY--Patsy Bonita Peninger, 87, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Greenwood Memorial Park. Patsy was a very happy person, loving and giving to everyone she met. She was a homemaker, and, later in life, she owned a browse shop and worked in retail. She loved cooking for big groups, bowling and volleyball. She will be greatly missed. "Love, Love, Love, Love" Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; and son, Michael. SURVIVORS: Son, Ricky Peninger and spouse, Christy; daughter-in-law, Becky; grandchildren, Jennifer, Melissa, Lauren, Grace Elizabeth and John Howard; and six great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
or

