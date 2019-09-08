|
Pat Cocklin KASILOF, ALASKA--Patsy Ruth Strong Fouts Gotcher Cocklin, 91, met her Heavenly Father Monday, July 29, 2019, in Kasilof, Alaska. SERVICE: Fellowship will be held in her memory at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at FBC Saginaw. Pat, a beloved wife, mother and "Memaw," was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Charles R. Strong and Nellie Marie Athens. She graduated from Poly High School in Fort Worth. She retired from American Airlines. Her love for Jesus, her spunk, and her sense of humor will be remembered and cherished. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Dale Cocklin of Kasilof; her children, Kathleen Towell of Lake Hills, Texas, David Fouts of Sparta, Tenn., Nancy Rolen of Sunset, Texas, and Susan Gruther of Soldotna, Alaska; stepchildren, Tim Cocklin, Tom Cocklin, Lisa Roberts, Darcy Waddell, and Sharron. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019