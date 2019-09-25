|
Patsy J. Smith FORT WORTH--Patsy Smith, 93, went home to the Lord on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Smith. SURVIVORS: Sons, Brandon Smith and Michael Smith; daughters, Carolyn Smith, Debra Smith and husband, Steven Smith, and Karen Smith; grandchildren, Austin Valente and Chloe Smith; brother, RoscoeGrubbs Jr. and wife, Marjorie; and many other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019