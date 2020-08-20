1/1
Patsy Kelly Little
Patsy Kelly Collins Little FORT WORTH--Patsy Kelly Collins Little passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by her family into the waiting arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to her Never Alone Widows group at Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. She was preceded in death by her parents Eva Lorena Kelly and Noah Clifford Kelly, her beloved Hurschel Collins and darling, John Little. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Cynthia Kae May (Jon), James Mark Collins (Ana), Thomas Randall Collins (Jennifer); grandchildren, Carson Collins, Alex Collins (Lauren), Anne-Claire Nichols (Kip and Mary Caroline), Cal May, Maddie May, Noah Collins, and Sophie Collins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
11:00 AM
Southcliff Baptist Church
