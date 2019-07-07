Patsy Lorea Moxon CLEBURNE--Patsy Lorea Moxon, 83, of Cleburne, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after battling a brief illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Granbury Street Church of Christ, 1211 N Granbury St., Cleburne, Texas, 76033. John Haffner, minister, will be officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the and the . Patsy was born in Joshua, Texas, on March 22, 1936, to Hugh Morris Cunningham of Hillsboro, Texas, and Ila Lorea Terry of Johnson County, Texas. Patsy was married to JC Moxon on June 8, 1979; they were married 40 wonderful years. Patsy shared a passion for people, family and her faith. She was actively involved in the Cleburne Silver Sneakers program, the and enjoyed being a member of Granbury Street Church of Christ and shared wonderful relationships with her church family. SURVIVORS: Patsy is survived by her husband, JC; brother-in-law, TJ Moxon and wife, Patsy; brothers, Donald Cunningham and wife, Emogene, Roger Cunningham and wife, Linda; son, Scotty Nowell and wife, Kelly; stepdaughter, Tina Brockman and husband, Bruce; and stepson, Jay Moxon and wife, Judy; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many other family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019