Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Granbury Street Church of Christ
1211 N Granbury St.
Cleburne, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Moxon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Lorea Moxon


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Lorea Moxon Obituary
Patsy Lorea Moxon CLEBURNE--Patsy Lorea Moxon, 83, of Cleburne, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after battling a brief illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Granbury Street Church of Christ, 1211 N Granbury St., Cleburne, Texas, 76033. John Haffner, minister, will be officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the and the . Patsy was born in Joshua, Texas, on March 22, 1936, to Hugh Morris Cunningham of Hillsboro, Texas, and Ila Lorea Terry of Johnson County, Texas. Patsy was married to JC Moxon on June 8, 1979; they were married 40 wonderful years. Patsy shared a passion for people, family and her faith. She was actively involved in the Cleburne Silver Sneakers program, the and enjoyed being a member of Granbury Street Church of Christ and shared wonderful relationships with her church family. SURVIVORS: Patsy is survived by her husband, JC; brother-in-law, TJ Moxon and wife, Patsy; brothers, Donald Cunningham and wife, Emogene, Roger Cunningham and wife, Linda; son, Scotty Nowell and wife, Kelly; stepdaughter, Tina Brockman and husband, Bruce; and stepson, Jay Moxon and wife, Judy; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many other family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.